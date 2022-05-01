Sign up
Photo 2084
Early morning fog
On our early morning walk, in a rural road.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
1st May 2022 6:59am
Tags
road
,
street
,
morning
,
weather
,
country
,
australia
