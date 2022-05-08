Sign up
Photo 2086
A walk with Tilly dog
Well another lovely visit from Tilly dog, she is not well and she start to show her age, but today she had a good walk with me at the back of the property, she was very happy to have a walk...
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
8th May 2022 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
trees
,
country
,
australia
,
bush
