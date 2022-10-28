Sign up
Photo 2165
orange Hippeastrum
This is in full flower at the moment. what a lovely colour, did a bit of macro study with my SLR.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th October 2022 3:06pm
flower
macro
orange
hippeastrum
