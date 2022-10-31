Previous
Kingaroy CBD (in Queensland Australia) by kerenmcsweeney
Kingaroy CBD (in Queensland Australia)

Taken today in Kingaroy CBD, this pub getting another facelift... looking good with all the new street new up lift...
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, it all looks so neat and tidy. I love the cloudscape too.
October 31st, 2022  
