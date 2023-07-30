Sign up
Previous
Photo 2265
Ducks and duckling (glass)
Another project done.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2265
photos
32
followers
82
following
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
birds
,
glass
,
country
,
art
Dorothy
ace
Cute, did you make them?
July 31st, 2023
