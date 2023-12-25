Previous
The after lunch relaxation by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2314

The after lunch relaxation

Christmas lunch finished, and this is the closest we can get Snow here in Queensland Australia (Summer at the moment, and very hot)
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
