Winter time and Pizza by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2363

Winter time and Pizza

Attend a cancer funding Australian Biggest morning tea I won a pizza voucher to Domino pizza, it was lovely to sit in the Winter sun and have the pizza and garlic bread. Life little pleasure
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
