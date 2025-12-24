Previous
The blue teapot mosaic by kerenmcsweeney
The blue teapot mosaic

Finished another mosaic art with blue tea pot and flowers and bees.
(using crockery from the charity (thrift) shop)and old floor tile
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
