Photo 2429
The blue teapot mosaic
Finished another mosaic art with blue tea pot and flowers and bees.
(using crockery from the charity (thrift) shop)and old floor tile
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
24th December 2025 2:33pm
Tags
blue
,
pot
,
tea
,
art
