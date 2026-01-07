Previous
Flowers and pots mosaic by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2430

Flowers and pots mosaic

Another mosaic work using recycling crockery from Charity (Op./thrift) shop
for more of my art
Instagram: Mosaic_and_glass_by_keren
Facebook:Glass &Mosaic by Keren Mcsweeney
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact