Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2430
Flowers and pots mosaic
Another mosaic work using recycling crockery from Charity (Op./thrift) shop
for more of my art
Instagram: Mosaic_and_glass_by_keren
Facebook:Glass &Mosaic by Keren Mcsweeney
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2430
photos
27
followers
73
following
665% complete
View this month »
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
7th January 2026 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
hobbies
,
mosaic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close