Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2432
Getting ready for grouting
having more mosaic work ready for grouting on Thursday
more of my work in Instagram page:
mosaic_&_glass by_ keren
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2432
photos
27
followers
72
following
666% complete
View this month »
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
23rd February 2026 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
art
,
mosac'
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close