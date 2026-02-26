Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
2 bee and flowers mosaic
Just finished this small project, the flower in the mosaic are from plates given to me from our neighbours, my partner cut me the 2 coloured jugs
for more of my work I have Instagram page call
Mosac_glass_by_keren
Thanks
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
