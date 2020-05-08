Previous
Day 28 by kerlingske
28 / 365

Day 28

"I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees." - Henry David Thoreau
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Ellen

@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
Kaylynn
Perfect quote for your picture. Very nice.
May 8th, 2020  
