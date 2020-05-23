Previous
Next
Day 33 by kerlingske
33 / 365

Day 33

"Forgive yourself for every single time you forgot your worth." - Reyna Biddy
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Ellen

@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful photo and quote :) FAV
May 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise