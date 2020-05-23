Sign up
33 / 365
Day 33
"Forgive yourself for every single time you forgot your worth." - Reyna Biddy
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
1
1
Ellen
@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life.
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful photo and quote :) FAV
May 23rd, 2020
