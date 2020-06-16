Previous
Day 42 by kerlingske
42 / 365

Day 42

Always look up 💖

(When 2 hobbies merge... 😊... not my tattoo but I'm the one that put this cute drawing on the girl's leg)
16th June 2020

Ellen

Ellen
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
