"I never knew the wonders of nature, until I began to walk with nature." by kerlingske
2 / 365

"I never knew the wonders of nature, until I began to walk with nature."

Lailah Gifty Akita
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Ellen

@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
