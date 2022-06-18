Sign up
5 / 365
“If there were fish in the lake, fishing would make no sense.”
Lech Walesa
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
1
0
Ellen
@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
7
1
365
NIKON D3300
11th September 2016 7:48pm
Public
lake
fishing
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
June 21st, 2022
