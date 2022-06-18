Previous
Next
“If there were fish in the lake, fishing would make no sense.” by kerlingske
5 / 365

“If there were fish in the lake, fishing would make no sense.”

Lech Walesa
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Ellen

@kerlingske
Just a single mom trying to find some peace in everything around me, in the beauty of nature and life. I'm not a great photographer,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise