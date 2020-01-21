Previous
Sea Eagle by kerodean
21 / 365

Sea Eagle

Walked outside with my zoom lens and just happened to look up and see this Juvenile White Bellied Sea Eagle fly overhead
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Edward

@kerodean
5% complete

