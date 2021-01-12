Previous
KLH_0282 by kerrihamilton
KLH_0282

On a very cold morning in January, I discovered a delicate feather lying on the ground among the frosty green weeds.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Kerri

@kerrihamilton
