6 / 365
KLH_0329_web
We adopted Toby about a week ago and just love him!!!! He is a Red Heeler with lots of play energy but also loves giving kisses.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Kerri
@kerrihamilton
I started out on this photography journey back in 2012 and actually did a one year photo journal for myself before I even heard about...
365
NIKON D300
26th January 2021 11:09am
#lovedogs
#redheeler
#adopteddog
