Milo’s Everywhere by kerriok
7 / 365

Milo’s Everywhere

Our puppy never stops moving... hard to take a photo of him sitting still!! I love his movement in this photo...
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Kerri O’K

@kerriok
Kristin
Go Milo Go!
January 10th, 2020  
