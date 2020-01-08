Previous
Foxy by kerriok
8 / 365

Foxy

Foxy will be 15 this year... she is our first baby, Sophie’s big Sister
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Kerri O’K

@kerriok
Kristin
Awwww - great Foxy portrait.
January 10th, 2020  
