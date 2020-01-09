Previous
Concentrate...your move by kerriok
9 / 365

Concentrate...your move

A quick game before bed (cut short by Milo wanting to play too...)
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Kerri O’K

@kerriok
Kristin
Seriously too funny. Great minds... Love your version. Fav!
January 10th, 2020  
