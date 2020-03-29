Sign up
Photo 3219
“God writes the gospel not in the Bible alone, but on trees and flowers and clouds and stars.”
Martin Luther
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Kerri
@kerristephens
I recently moved from Tucson, Arizona to Modesto, California. I finished my Ph.D. in Political Science focusing on American Government and International Relations. I have a...
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely ...fav
March 29th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Breathtaking
March 29th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Beautiful blooms! And I LOVE the quote! FAV
March 29th, 2020
