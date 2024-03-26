Day 1 by kerrymichelle1483
1 / 365

Day 1

Took a nice morning walk around the neighborhood and grabbed this shot of our front garden
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

KerryMichelle

@kerrymichelle1483
Wanting to spend more time in nature. Committed to getting outside every day for at least half an hour for one whole year.
