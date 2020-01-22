Quicksand

This. This is what my brand new, formerly all black Sketchers look like at the end of today. And this is only half as bad as they looked before I emptied an entire pack of baby wipes cleaning them off.



The reason? I had to rescue a 6 yr old from the quicksand, also known as the super sticky mud pit on our playground. He walked to the middle before realizing that his shoes were sinking. I arrived on the scene to find one panicking boy flailing about crying “Help me! Help me!” and a group of girls hysterically screaming that he was going to be swallowed up. He was so stuck that when I lifted him up he came with me but his shoes stayed behind in the mud. I had to make a second trip in to get them.



This afternoon he apologized to me and made a pinky promise that he’ll never go in the “quicksand” again.



