Quicksand by kerrymichelle83
33 / 365

Quicksand

This. This is what my brand new, formerly all black Sketchers look like at the end of today. And this is only half as bad as they looked before I emptied an entire pack of baby wipes cleaning them off.

The reason? I had to rescue a 6 yr old from the quicksand, also known as the super sticky mud pit on our playground. He walked to the middle before realizing that his shoes were sinking. I arrived on the scene to find one panicking boy flailing about crying “Help me! Help me!” and a group of girls hysterically screaming that he was going to be swallowed up. He was so stuck that when I lifted him up he came with me but his shoes stayed behind in the mud. I had to make a second trip in to get them.

This afternoon he apologized to me and made a pinky promise that he’ll never go in the “quicksand” again.

Kerry Michelle

@kerrymichelle83
