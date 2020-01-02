Previous
The Picaninny by kerrynbenbow
The Picaninny

The Picaninny (Bainggug) at Dunkeld, in the Grampians, Victoria.

The day the offer was accepted on Dunkeld.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Kerryn

@kerrynbenbow
