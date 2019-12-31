Previous
A Beginning by kevin365
Photo 919

A Beginning

Light a candle
For the darkness
We have seen
Say your prayers
And wonder what they mean

Do not forget
The still moments,
Lifes before
Hold your breath
And wonder what it's for

There's no promise
Of tomorrow
That's not Life's goal
But there simply is
No Ending

Without a Beginning
In It's Soul
Kevin Wallace

@kevin365
jackie edwards
Happy New Year Kevin!
January 1st, 2020  
