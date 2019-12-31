Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 919
A Beginning
Light a candle
For the darkness
We have seen
Say your prayers
And wonder what they mean
Do not forget
The still moments,
Lifes before
Hold your breath
And wonder what it's for
There's no promise
Of tomorrow
That's not Life's goal
But there simply is
No Ending
Without a Beginning
In It's Soul
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2016- I slacked in posting everyday in 2015 but took a picture everyday, nonetheless. Recommitted to posting everyday, cause I missed it, truly, and because...
1307
photos
56
followers
116
following
251% complete
View this month »
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year
,
love of my life
,
no fear
jackie edwards
ace
Happy New Year Kevin!
January 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close