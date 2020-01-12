Sign up
Photo 921
The Myths
Do not forsake
The wisdom of the moment
Keep hold of the present
Memories remain
To reshape our understanding
Of the the next step
We walk along the same path
The trail reminds
We go, as if we are breaking ground
But we do not break the crust
In passages and myths and memories
We trust
Be the guide, to be relied
Appreciate the all around
And open, wide
Become what you should be
Accept that responsibility
And, on that trail,
Be free
The only connection
That is true
Between the wrestling
Of yesterday and the present
Lies inside of you
Don't shy away from
This admission
Embrace the present
With forgiveness
Sit tall in your saddle
Accept where your from
And, when the chance arrives,
The myths will come
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
1
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive.
1309
photos
57
followers
117
following
252% complete
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LG-US998
Taken
12th January 2020 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
loml
,
followed best ass ever!
,
every 26 months
Jae
ace
Every 26 months!
This is fabulous pic and perfect accompanying words!
Appreciated beyond saying!
January 19th, 2020
365 Project
