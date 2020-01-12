The Myths

Do not forsake

The wisdom of the moment

Keep hold of the present



Memories remain

To reshape our understanding

Of the the next step

We walk along the same path

The trail reminds



We go, as if we are breaking ground

But we do not break the crust

In passages and myths and memories

We trust



Be the guide, to be relied

Appreciate the all around

And open, wide

Become what you should be

Accept that responsibility

And, on that trail,

Be free



The only connection

That is true

Between the wrestling

Of yesterday and the present

Lies inside of you



Don't shy away from

This admission

Embrace the present

With forgiveness



Sit tall in your saddle

Accept where your from

And, when the chance arrives,

The myths will come