The Myths by kevin365
Photo 921

The Myths

Do not forsake
The wisdom of the moment
Keep hold of the present

Memories remain
To reshape our understanding
Of the the next step
We walk along the same path
The trail reminds

We go, as if we are breaking ground
But we do not break the crust
In passages and myths and memories
We trust

Be the guide, to be relied
Appreciate the all around
And open, wide
Become what you should be
Accept that responsibility
And, on that trail,
Be free

The only connection
That is true
Between the wrestling
Of yesterday and the present
Lies inside of you

Don't shy away from
This admission
Embrace the present
With forgiveness

Sit tall in your saddle
Accept where your from
And, when the chance arrives,
The myths will come
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Photo Details

Jae ace
Every 26 months!
This is fabulous pic and perfect accompanying words!
Appreciated beyond saying!
January 19th, 2020  
