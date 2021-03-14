Previous
Next
Done and Begun by kevin365
Photo 927

Done and Begun

we hear the sun set
and i want nothing more
than to listen to the stars
and watch the early spring air
move across your lips
as we talk
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jae ace
Gorgeous!!!!
Best Ever!!
March 20th, 2021  
Kevin Wallace ace
@lifepause Thank you for another Beautiful moment 💓
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise