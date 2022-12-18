No More Sorries

When I pray,

and that is usually

several times a day,

I pray for the world

but, mostly,

for the people in my world.

I pray for their health

and safety.

I pray a lot for their Joy.

I name them,

individually,

because, that's what prayers are for.



For me, my prayers are my center.

I hope that they go somewhere,

on some log kept by Angels or the like, but, mostly,

they are my list of gratefulls

and waitfulls

and hopefores, and moreso.



And, then there is the end.

The final part of prayer;

the part that my children and I said most every evening, after stories:



"Thank you for all the people who have helped shape our lives, but, especially for those who have gone before".



And we would name them.

And I name them still.

And the list gets longer.



I have recently added "I am sorry"

after some names.

Quite a few.

Just in case they're listening,

but, also, as a reminder to myself.



I pray for no more apologies.

I will right what wrongs that I can.

I will do my damn level best

to not create more.

I will release myself

from the wrongs that I cannot,

for my own reasons,

fix.



No more sorries.



Amen