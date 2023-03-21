And I Remember

I remember David

Introducing us

I remember Don's firm handshake

I remember loving Karen immediately



When we are lucky

Fortunate

We step into a scene

Tailor made

We know our lines

We know the cues

The other actors

Are well rehearsed

Because the honesty

Needs no rehearsal



My brother passed

Karen shared

I needed a ride

Don dropped everything

Like he was happy to do it



When folks

Treat you like family

And give you a seat

At Easter Dinner

And let you help

With the dishes

You are in a place

Of Great Good Company



Karen and Don

Are Great Good Company

And I am better for that

And my cup overflows

And I remember