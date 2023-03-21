Sign up
And I Remember
I remember David
Introducing us
I remember Don's firm handshake
I remember loving Karen immediately
When we are lucky
Fortunate
We step into a scene
Tailor made
We know our lines
We know the cues
The other actors
Are well rehearsed
Because the honesty
Needs no rehearsal
My brother passed
Karen shared
I needed a ride
Don dropped everything
Like he was happy to do it
When folks
Treat you like family
And give you a seat
At Easter Dinner
And let you help
With the dishes
You are in a place
Of Great Good Company
Karen and Don
Are Great Good Company
And I am better for that
And my cup overflows
And I remember
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
Tags
diary
,
on the 50th remarking of their union
