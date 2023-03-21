Previous
And I Remember by kevin365
And I Remember

I remember David
Introducing us
I remember Don's firm handshake
I remember loving Karen immediately

When we are lucky
Fortunate
We step into a scene
Tailor made
We know our lines
We know the cues
The other actors
Are well rehearsed
Because the honesty
Needs no rehearsal

My brother passed
Karen shared
I needed a ride
Don dropped everything
Like he was happy to do it

When folks
Treat you like family
And give you a seat
At Easter Dinner
And let you help
With the dishes
You are in a place
Of Great Good Company

Karen and Don
Are Great Good Company
And I am better for that
And my cup overflows
And I remember
Kevin Wallace

