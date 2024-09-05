Growing. Old.

I went to the gas station

In my standard, 5 shift

Automobile



I came out and

There's a guy

At the pump

Pullin a Boston Whaler



So, I looked admiringly

And asked what year it was.

1988



I am wearing a Hawaiian shirt

In Raymond, NH



I don't know much

About boats

But I said "nice!"

Anyway





Anyway



He smiled



Remember

When we learned

To walk?



Me neither



I will remember

These lessons of

Growin old



This

Heretofore

