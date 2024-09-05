Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Growing. Old.
I went to the gas station
In my standard, 5 shift
Automobile
I came out and
There's a guy
At the pump
Pullin a Boston Whaler
So, I looked admiringly
And asked what year it was.
1988
I am wearing a Hawaiian shirt
In Raymond, NH
I don't know much
About boats
But I said "nice!"
Anyway
Anyway
He smiled
Remember
When we learned
To walk?
Me neither
I will remember
These lessons of
Growin old
This
Heretofore
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st September 2024 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ashtrays use to be standard equipment
