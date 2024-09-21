Previous
Met The Man by kevin365
Photo 952

Met The Man

I met the man
Before even knowing
What a man was

Men can be funny
In a self deprecating way

They can be strong
And silent
They can be both

They can withstand
All that may present
In Service
To a greater Good

When what you want to be
Is shown
In full force
And silent mighty

How, then, do you not
Proceed
With the strength
Of one who has
Come before

I met the man

21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2024- Hi. Hello there. I've been away, and like many that I followed, I'm tryin to come back. I am feeling old, so, be prepared...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kevin Wallace ace
The limerick for his funeral:
A Nutley man whose word we'd abide
Swore his temperament could be relied
Sat serene at the church
With his elbow, he lurched
"Pull my finger" is all he replied
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise