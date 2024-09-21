Sign up
Photo 952
Met The Man
I met the man
Before even knowing
What a man was
Men can be funny
In a self deprecating way
They can be strong
And silent
They can be both
They can withstand
All that may present
In Service
To a greater Good
When what you want to be
Is shown
In full force
And silent mighty
How, then, do you not
Proceed
With the strength
Of one who has
Come before
I met the man
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2024- Hi. Hello there. I've been away, and like many that I followed, I'm tryin to come back. I am feeling old, so, be prepared...
Kevin Wallace
ace
The limerick for his funeral:
A Nutley man whose word we'd abide
Swore his temperament could be relied
Sat serene at the church
With his elbow, he lurched
"Pull my finger" is all he replied
September 21st, 2024
