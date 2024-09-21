Met The Man

I met the man

Before even knowing

What a man was



Men can be funny

In a self deprecating way



They can be strong

And silent

They can be both



They can withstand

All that may present

In Service

To a greater Good



When what you want to be

Is shown

In full force

And silent mighty



How, then, do you not

Proceed

With the strength

Of one who has

Come before



I met the man



