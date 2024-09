Awoken

And when I thought

that days would move

One into the next,

towards desolation

and remorse

There is a sea change,

and the west wind blows,

And the soul

waits impatient,

and the seeds

of hope and promise

find the will

to seek the sun

and grow.

And here,

in the desperation

and the solemn surrounds

of the mulch of yesterday

as it ferments;

Here,

where my way is lost

and the narrative dies

I must use

what is present

to feed tomorrow,

because it is hungry

and wakes me with

it's cries