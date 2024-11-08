Sign up
Photo 955
Patient
I am patient.
I have been patient
for all of my life.
I will remain patient
until the day that I die.
And when I meet anxiety;
I will not house it.
It will not stay.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
1
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2024- Hi. Hello there. I've been away, and like many that I followed, I'm tryin to come back. I am feeling old, so, be prepared...
1349
photos
32
followers
68
following
Tags
diary
,
love of my life
Jae
I remember this pic! Everything about it!
November 9th, 2024
365 Project
