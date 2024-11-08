Previous
Patient by kevin365
Patient


I am patient.
I have been patient
for all of my life.
I will remain patient
until the day that I die.

And when I meet anxiety;
I will not house it.
It will not stay.
8th November 2024

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2024- Hi. Hello there. I've been away, and like many that I followed, I'm tryin to come back. I am feeling old, so, be prepared...
Jae
I remember this pic! Everything about it!
November 9th, 2024  
