Lad by kevin365
Lad

Nothing was impossible
With so much
Already endured
There was a simple measure
When I was a boy

How high could
Someone climb
The tree
In my backyard?

How fast can you get
On this bike?

How much can you handle
When you take it all in?

How much time
Between the pain
And the joy


I walk with my Child
And my Pup,
Both in toe

My questions are different
This much I know

How high the dreams?
Can I make it,
Someday?

How slow can this be
For a while?

How much can you handle,
When you take it all in?

How much time
Between the here
And the go
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Kevin Wallace

Jae
Love the comparison through time..
May 26th, 2025  
