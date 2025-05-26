Sign up
Photo 956
Lad
Nothing was impossible
With so much
Already endured
There was a simple measure
When I was a boy
How high could
Someone climb
The tree
In my backyard?
How fast can you get
On this bike?
How much can you handle
When you take it all in?
How much time
Between the pain
And the joy
I walk with my Child
And my Pup,
Both in toe
My questions are different
This much I know
How high the dreams?
Can I make it,
Someday?
How slow can this be
For a while?
How much can you handle,
When you take it all in?
How much time
Between the here
And the go
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2024- Hi. Hello there. I've been away, and like many that I followed, I'm tryin to come back. I am feeling old, so, be prepared...
Jae
Love the comparison through time..
May 26th, 2025
