Lad

Nothing was impossible

With so much

Already endured

There was a simple measure

When I was a boy



How high could

Someone climb

The tree

In my backyard?



How fast can you get

On this bike?



How much can you handle

When you take it all in?



How much time

Between the pain

And the joy





I walk with my Child

And my Pup,

Both in toe



My questions are different

This much I know



How high the dreams?

Can I make it,

Someday?



How slow can this be

For a while?



How much can you handle,

When you take it all in?



How much time

Between the here

And the go