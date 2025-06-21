Previous
Ask Me Again by kevin365
Photo 957

Ask Me Again

When you asked
In the fall
I wasn't ready at all
I wasn't sure
I didn't know
Ask me again
When it snows

When you asked
In the Winter
I wanted to stay
But weather and such
And the worries they bring
Ask me again
In the Spring

When you asked
In the Spring
It wasn't my thing
But waiting
They say
Makes the heart
Grow fonder
Ask me again
In the Summer

And now that it's hot
And I know what I'm not
And I'm done with the games
And it's Summer
Please
Oh, please
Ask me again
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
Jae
Wanna?
June 22nd, 2025  
Kevin Wallace ace
Oh, Jae!!!
Wanna ❤️
June 22nd, 2025  
