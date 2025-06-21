Ask Me Again

When you asked

In the fall

I wasn't ready at all

I wasn't sure

I didn't know

Ask me again

When it snows



When you asked

In the Winter

I wanted to stay

But weather and such

And the worries they bring

Ask me again

In the Spring



When you asked

In the Spring

It wasn't my thing

But waiting

They say

Makes the heart

Grow fonder

Ask me again

In the Summer



And now that it's hot

And I know what I'm not

And I'm done with the games

And it's Summer

Please

Oh, please

Ask me again

