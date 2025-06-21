Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 957
Ask Me Again
When you asked
In the fall
I wasn't ready at all
I wasn't sure
I didn't know
Ask me again
When it snows
When you asked
In the Winter
I wanted to stay
But weather and such
And the worries they bring
Ask me again
In the Spring
When you asked
In the Spring
It wasn't my thing
But waiting
They say
Makes the heart
Grow fonder
Ask me again
In the Summer
And now that it's hot
And I know what I'm not
And I'm done with the games
And it's Summer
Please
Oh, please
Ask me again
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2025 - Where is everyone? I leave for a minute, and, jeez! I expect that they'll round up the usual suspects, and I appreciate...
1351
photos
32
followers
67
following
262% complete
View this month »
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st June 2025 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diary
,
missin loml
Jae
Wanna?
June 22nd, 2025
Kevin Wallace
ace
Oh, Jae!!!
Wanna ❤️
June 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Wanna ❤️