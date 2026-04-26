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26.04.26 by kevindeanphoto
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26.04.26

Nikon D800 (Monochrome Only)
50mm Nikkor f/1.8
Yellow K2 Filter
f/4.5 @ 1/200; ISO 1250
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Kevin D. McKibben

@kevindeanphoto
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