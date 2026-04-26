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3 / 365
26.04.26
Nikon D800 (Monochrome Only)
50mm Nikkor f/1.8
Yellow K2 Filter
f/4.5 @ 1/200; ISO 1250
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Kevin D. McKibben
@kevindeanphoto
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365
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NIKON D800
Taken
26th April 2026 6:17pm
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