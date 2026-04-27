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26.04.27 by kevindeanphoto
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26.04.27

Nikon D810
17-35mm Tamron f/2.8-4
35mm, f8 @ 1/400, ISO 200
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Kevin D. McKibben

@kevindeanphoto
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