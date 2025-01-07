Previous
Mountains on a clear day by kevinmumford
Mountains on a clear day

On a clear day the mountains look closer than what they really are.
I’m 2 to 3 hours away
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
