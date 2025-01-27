Previous
Quietly warming up today by kevinmumford
28 / 365

Quietly warming up today

Warm period before it gets cold again , it’s still winter here
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
7% complete

