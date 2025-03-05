Previous
Sun devil ? by kevinmumford
61 / 365

Sun devil ?

I believe this is called a sun devil, no rain just a halo of colour around the sun
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
