This is Bernard the jack rabbit by kevinmumford
84 / 365

This is Bernard the jack rabbit

He’s getting his summer brown coat , it’s the snow we are getting that’s not cooperating.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
