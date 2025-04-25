Previous
Cool buds on an evergreen by kevinmumford
108 / 365

Cool buds on an evergreen

I think this is a larch tree , its the only evergreen tree to loose its pine needles in winter
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
