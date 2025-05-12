Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
Star magnolia bloom
In memory of my wife Lynne , planted last April blooming this May
12th May 2025
12th May 25
0
0
Kevin Mumford
@kevinmumford
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5200
Taken
10th May 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
star
,
magnolia
