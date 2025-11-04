Previous
Another amazing day by kevinmumford
281 / 365

Another amazing day

Totally clear , calm day in Calgary
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact