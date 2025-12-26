Previous
Early morning snow by kevinmumford
317 / 365

Early morning snow

No wind yet so the snow is sticking to the frost
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous tangle
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact