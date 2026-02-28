Previous
Amazing by kevinmumford
Photo 369

Amazing

I just love looking at the sky, it’s such an incredible sight
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Kevin Mumford

@kevinmumford
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great parting of the clouds
February 28th, 2026  
