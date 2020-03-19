Previous
Next
Eames Plastic Arm Chair by kevinvodden
10 / 365

Eames Plastic Arm Chair

I was just about to get into bed when I realised that I hadn't submitted a photo today. I quickly photographed the chair in my bedroom, a Classic Eames plastic arm chair in mustard with steel legs. (Designed by Charles and Ray Eames 1950).
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Portispethead

@kevinvodden
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise