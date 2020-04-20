Previous
... and relax ! by kevinvodden
38 / 365

... and relax !

A soak in the bath after a particularly exhausting 8 hour shift at work. Lockdown day 23.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Portispethead

@kevinvodden
10% complete

